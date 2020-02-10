Beacon (BECN) Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0786 or 0.00000802 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Beacon has a market cap of $91,075.00 and $322.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00026841 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00347544 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00037834 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000556 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,293,526 coins and its circulating supply is 1,159,192 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

