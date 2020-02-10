Beam (BEAM) Market Capitalization Achieves $46.50 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Beam has a market cap of $46.50 million and approximately $46.62 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00008617 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.19 or 0.03575830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00254326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034407 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047878 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00136655 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003185 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 55,125,640 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

