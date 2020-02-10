Bean Cash (BITB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.00

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 22.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $18.94, $51.55 and $32.15. Bean Cash has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000201 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,465,805,000 coins. The official website for Bean Cash is beancash.org. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum.

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

