Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) is Tower Bridge Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up about 2.6% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $24,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,452,000 after buying an additional 543,512 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,349,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 146.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 548,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,836,000 after buying an additional 326,357 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2,389.0% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 181,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,899,000 after purchasing an additional 174,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,450,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $2,010,493.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,880,092.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,039 shares of company stock valued at $36,258,315. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $251.02. 121,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.79. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.38.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.