Becton Dickinson and Co to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:BDX)

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Becton Dickinson and in a research report issued on Friday, February 7th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cfra downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.38.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $246.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.79. The company has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $221.47 and a 1 year high of $286.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.7% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.5% in the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 11,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total transaction of $135,582.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $277,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,039 shares of company stock worth $36,258,315 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.