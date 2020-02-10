BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Given New $28.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $27.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BRBR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Consumer Edge started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

BRBR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.13. 3,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,081. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $65,335,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,796,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $21,630,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $11,827,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

