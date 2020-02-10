Benchmark Begins Coverage on Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH)

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARCH. TheStreet downgraded Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Arch Coal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $55.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $837.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.42. Arch Coal has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $101.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.76.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.30 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Coal will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $91,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at $159,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Arch Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arch Coal by 10,937.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 34,345 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Coal by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 28,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Coal by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Coal by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

