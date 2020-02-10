Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Berry Global Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

BERY opened at $41.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.33. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.98 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth $151,473,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,898,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,892,000 after buying an additional 1,111,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 60,262.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,040,000 after buying an additional 799,680 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,713,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,277,000 after acquiring an additional 797,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,479,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,258,000 after acquiring an additional 404,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

