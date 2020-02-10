Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBY. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.05.

Best Buy stock opened at $87.02 on Monday. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $91.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Lisa Caputo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $808,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,392.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $89,243,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,648,000 after purchasing an additional 772,762 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 279.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

