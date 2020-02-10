Beston Global Food Company Ltd (ASX:BFC) Insider Acquires A$89,999.95 in Stock

Beston Global Food Company Ltd (ASX:BFC) insider Roger Sexton acquired 1,046,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$89,999.95 ($63,829.75).

BFC stock remained flat at $A$0.08 ($0.06) during trading on Monday. 281,288 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28. Beston Global Food Company Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.08 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of A$0.16 ($0.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Beston Global Food Company Profile

Beston Global Food Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Dairy, Seafood, Health, and Meat. The company owns dairy farms that offer milk, cheese, and other dairy related products; harvests, processes, packages, and distributes live, chilled, and frozen seafood; and produces and processes meat products.

