BetProtocol Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $538,279.00 and $262,132.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $353.05 or 0.03584540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00253914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00034456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00137189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002678 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,616,438 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com.

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

