BHPCoin Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $20.11 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, BCEX and Bithumb.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BHPCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.16 or 0.03479232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00248855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00033821 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00135643 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance.

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

BHPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, DigiFinex and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BHPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BHPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.