BiblePay Trading Up 65.9% Over Last Week (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. One BiblePay coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, BiblePay has traded up 65.9% against the dollar. BiblePay has a total market capitalization of $669,428.00 and $6,064.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BiblePay

BiblePay is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,019,525,611 coins. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BiblePay Coin Trading

BiblePay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

