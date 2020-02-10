BidiPass (BDP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.82 Million

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and $3.82 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass token can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, DigiFinex and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00046458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000611 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.64 or 0.05748735 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00054301 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024527 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00120434 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003703 BTC.

About BidiPass

BidiPass (BDP) is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,128,883 tokens. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BitForex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

