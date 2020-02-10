Binance Coin (BNB) Price Up 37.2% This Week

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and $739.46 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin token can now be bought for about $25.25 or 0.00256314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Trade Satoshi, Gate.io and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 37.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.74 or 0.03591341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00136861 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bancor Network, AirSwap, FCoin, DDEX, LBank, HitBTC, Binance, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Trade Satoshi and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

