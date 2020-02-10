Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $67.00. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.23.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $5.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.49. The company had a trading volume of 120,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,284. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.47. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $67.86.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 3,935 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $208,673.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,935 shares in the company, valued at $208,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 6,729 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $351,253.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,544 shares of company stock valued at $9,506,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 435.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

