Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) PT Lowered to $76.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BHVN. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.23.

BHVN stock traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.64. 4,560,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,284. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $67.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.71. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 6,729 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $351,253.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $6,652,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,341 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,648.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,544 shares of company stock worth $9,506,726 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 435.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

