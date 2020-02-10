BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $776,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $254,115.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,495. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 614,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,974,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.25. 134,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,138. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -335.58 and a beta of 1.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.