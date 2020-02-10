BitBar (BTB) Price Hits $2.42 on Major Exchanges

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One BitBar coin can now be bought for $2.42 or 0.00024795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange. Over the last week, BitBar has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. BitBar has a market capitalization of $108,104.00 and $243.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBar Coin Profile

BitBar (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 44,756 coins. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB. BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co.

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

