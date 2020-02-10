Bitblocks (BBK) Market Capitalization Tops $577,789.00

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 10th. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $577,789.00 and $321,816.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitblocks has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00047974 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00066956 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000731 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00078793 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,854.58 or 1.00188369 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000650 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000411 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 217,648,105 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

