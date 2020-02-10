Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $63,718.00 and $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 24.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,357,379 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

