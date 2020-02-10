BitCoen Price Tops $0.0075 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip. In the last week, BitCoen has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitCoen has a total market cap of $52,657.00 and approximately $610.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $273.18 or 0.02779102 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000084 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,393.95 or 0.95565187 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

