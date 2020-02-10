Bitcoin Fast Price Up 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTCF)

Bitcoin Fast (CURRENCY:BTCF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Bitcoin Fast has a market cap of $142,936.00 and $2,712.00 worth of Bitcoin Fast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Fast has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Fast coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00047738 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00066167 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000731 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00078769 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,808.99 or 0.99687606 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000650 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bitcoin Fast Coin Profile

Bitcoin Fast is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Fast’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,369,849 coins. Bitcoin Fast’s official Twitter account is @BitCoinFastTeam. Bitcoin Fast’s official website is bitcoinfast.co.

Bitcoin Fast Coin Trading

Bitcoin Fast can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Fast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Fast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Fast using one of the exchanges listed above.

