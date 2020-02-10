Bitcoin Scrypt Price Tops $0.0153 on Top Exchanges (BTCS)

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Scrypt has a total market cap of $270,328.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt Coin Profile

BTCS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Scrypt is bitcoinscrypt.io. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Scrypt

Bitcoin Scrypt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Scrypt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

