Bitcoin SV 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.11 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $349.44 or 0.03571525 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Altcoin Trader, Bittrex and BX Thailand. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and approximately $3.11 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00252815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00034529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00136350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,269,452 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitkub, IDAX, SouthXchange, Altcoin Trader, DragonEX, HitBTC, CoinEx, Coinbit, WazirX, Coinsuper, OTCBTC, Bitrue, Bitbns, YoBit, Coinsquare, Indodax, Bithumb, Kraken, Koinex, Cobinhood, CoinZest, Korbit, BX Thailand, Huobi, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Binance, BigONE, FCoin, CoinBene, Kucoin, OKEx, Bittrex, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, MBAex, Poloniex, Bibox, Hotbit, Upbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.