BitcoinZ Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 10th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $648,384.00 and $2,647.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Exmo, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00707602 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00139946 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00124529 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 68% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002252 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,295,147,717 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Exrates, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

