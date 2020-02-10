Bitcore (BTX) Price Up 27.3% This Week

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002388 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Bitcore has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcore has a market cap of $4.13 million and $2,855.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,820.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.63 or 0.02255325 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.67 or 0.04545288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00749592 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.00858530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00119781 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010134 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00026731 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00708941 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,082,659 coins and its circulating supply is 17,581,700 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Exrates, QBTC, Bit-Z, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

