BitGreen (BITG) Price Tops $0.19

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. BitGreen has a market cap of $1.95 million and $25,192.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001930 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009659 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00026217 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011396 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.86 or 0.02776662 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002933 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005099 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 10,271,635 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, STEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.