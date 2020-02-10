Bitradio (BRO) Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $125,219.00 and $5.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000897 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,376,063 coins and its circulating supply is 8,376,059 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

