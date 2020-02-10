bitUSD (BITUSD) One Day Volume Tops $331.00

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 10th. bitUSD has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $331.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010119 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. In the last week, bitUSD has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.45 or 0.03556821 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00253806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034276 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00136708 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About bitUSD

bitUSD launched on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,337,660 tokens. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares.

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

