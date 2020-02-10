Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,899,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.27% of Black Knight worth $127,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Knight Equity downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

BKI traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.31. 229,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,677. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.95, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average of $62.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Black Knight Inc has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $68.96.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

