Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $937.77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of 20-2.35.Blackbaud also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.20-2.35 EPS.

Blackbaud stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.74. 368,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.61 and a beta of 1.17. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $72.32 and a 52-week high of $97.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLKB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Stephens set a $92.00 target price on shares of Blackbaud and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.50.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $165,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,678.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $124,700.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,291.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

