Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.20-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-955 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $937.91 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLKB. Stephens set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Blackbaud and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackbaud from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.50.

BLKB traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,357. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.31. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $72.32 and a 12 month high of $97.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $124,700.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,291.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $165,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,678.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

