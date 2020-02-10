BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Sells $2,032,500.00 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,750 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.00, for a total transaction of $2,032,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $555.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.54 and a 52 week high of $556.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,623,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,122,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,115,000 after buying an additional 130,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

