BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $540.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,360,947. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3,912.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 48,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock stock opened at $555.74 on Monday. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $403.54 and a fifty-two week high of $556.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $520.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.38. The company has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

