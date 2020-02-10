BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Insider Sells $331,806.00 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BlackRock stock opened at $555.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.54 and a 1 year high of $556.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $520.02 and a 200-day moving average of $471.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.58.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

