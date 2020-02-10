BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) by 104,050.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,425 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCX. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 292,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 184,373 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities during the 4th quarter worth $852,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 224,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 49,221 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 123,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $8.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

