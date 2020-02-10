Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Insider John G. Finley Sells 25,000 Shares

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BX stock opened at $62.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average is $52.58.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

