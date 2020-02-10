Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Argus

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target raised by research analysts at Argus to $72.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

BX stock opened at $63.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $5,681,893.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,008,314 shares of company stock worth $29,460,171 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,651 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,722,000 after buying an additional 1,258,192 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,992,000 after buying an additional 2,464,141 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,350,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,471,000 after buying an additional 829,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,404,000 after buying an additional 2,273,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

