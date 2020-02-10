Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Up 39.6% This Week

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for $2.68 or 0.00027327 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $17.51 million and approximately $38,103.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded up 39.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,541,417 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocknet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

