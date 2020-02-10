Blockpass (PASS) Hits Market Cap of $426,166.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $426,166.00 and approximately $169.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockpass alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.54 or 0.03576849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00249322 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00134504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass launched on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.