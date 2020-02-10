BlockStamp Price Tops $1.17 on Exchanges (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00011993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. In the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $30.77 million and approximately $117,572.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000551 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003600 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000706 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000160 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,763,156 coins and its circulating supply is 26,220,190 coins. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

