Bloom Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.88 Million (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Bloom token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC and Bibox. Over the last week, Bloom has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. Bloom has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and $1,211.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bloom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.70 or 0.03550103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00256752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00034213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00135922 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002675 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom’s genesis date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io.

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC, Bittrex, AirSwap, Bibox and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.