BMO Capital Markets Lowers Domtar (NYSE:UFS) to Underperform

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Domtar in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domtar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of UFS stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,756. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.97. Domtar has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Domtar will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Domtar by 3,483.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 877,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 853,435 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

