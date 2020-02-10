BMO Capital Markets Raises Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $252.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $252.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s current price.

CI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.05.

Cigna stock opened at $209.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.95. Cigna has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $216.18.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Cigna by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 152,961 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,279,000 after buying an additional 29,159 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Cigna by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Cigna by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Cigna by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 147,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,908,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

