Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,317 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 1.8% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA traded up $7.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $344.67. 5,696,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,360,151. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.75. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $302.72 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.23, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Group lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.28.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.