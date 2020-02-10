Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lessened its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,856 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.28.

NYSE:BA traded up $7.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $344.67. 5,696,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,360,151. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.02 and a 200 day moving average of $349.75. The stock has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a PE ratio of -287.23, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

