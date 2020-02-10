Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,499 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $7.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $343.84. 3,919,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,360,151. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.75. The company has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a PE ratio of -286.53, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $321.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.28.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

