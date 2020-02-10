Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Shares of FMAO opened at $29.61 on Monday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $328.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 4,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,921 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 99,207 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

