Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.
A number of brokerages have commented on WIFI. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIFI. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 122.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 44.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 31.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:WIFI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.82. 1,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,677. Boingo Wireless has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $525.06 million, a PE ratio of -108.73 and a beta of 1.07.
Boingo Wireless Company Profile
Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.
